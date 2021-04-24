Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $41.31

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.31, but opened at $39.63. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 113,629 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $6,920,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 188.6% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 204,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

