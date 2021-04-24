Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $56.40 million and approximately $18.90 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015774 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00040770 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000414 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

