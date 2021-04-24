Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 2,727 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $46,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.60. 1,290,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,272. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $292.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

