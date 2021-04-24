Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $166,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.68. 309,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

