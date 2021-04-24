Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $126.19 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,317 shares during the period. Rollins makes up about 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $126,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,599. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

