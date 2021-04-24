Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 230,316 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,812,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,316 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $78,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 749,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,659. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

