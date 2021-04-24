Robert W. Baird Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $176.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $153.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.61.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.