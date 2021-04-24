Rogers Communications Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NYSE:RCI opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

