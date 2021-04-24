Rogers Communications’ (RCI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

RCI opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,159,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 180,999 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

