Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $128.82 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

