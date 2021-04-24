Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $330.04

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.04 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.68). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 358 ($4.68), with a volume of 1,081,387 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 331 ($4.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 363.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 330.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

About Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

