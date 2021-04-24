Rotten (ROT) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $66,604.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rotten has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rotten Profile

ROT is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,388,081 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

