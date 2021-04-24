Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama (TSE:DOL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.27.

Dollarama stock opened at C$57.75 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$41.12 and a 12-month high of C$58.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.66.

In other news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at C$63,969,050.68. Insiders sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 over the last quarter.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

