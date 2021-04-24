Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to “Outperform”

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a C$49.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$43.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.65.

LB opened at C$43.14 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$43.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

