RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $638.09

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.09 ($8.34) and traded as high as GBX 682.80 ($8.92). RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 682.60 ($8.92), with a volume of 2,131,536 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 680.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 638.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98.

In related news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total transaction of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

