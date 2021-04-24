RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $638.09

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.09 ($8.34) and traded as high as GBX 682.80 ($8.92). RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 682.60 ($8.92), with a volume of 2,131,536 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 680.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 638.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98.

In related news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total transaction of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

About RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit