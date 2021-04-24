Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.