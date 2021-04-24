Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.18 and last traded at $42.18. 222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after purchasing an additional 330,613 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 843,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 281,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 144,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

