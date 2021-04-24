S.A. Mason LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 124.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after buying an additional 1,306,846 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.21 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

