S.A. Mason LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $10,541,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

