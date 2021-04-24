S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,804 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 582,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,469,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 890,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.