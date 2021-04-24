S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 119,802 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,802 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 892,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 145,597 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 163,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 114,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 530,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448,165 shares during the last quarter.

BSJL opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

