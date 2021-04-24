S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 15,822 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after buying an additional 295,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,338.55, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

