S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 1.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 198,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Shares of BSJP opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.