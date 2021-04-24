Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $213.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.85.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $241.89. The stock had a trading volume of 112,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,740. Saia has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $247.60. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

