Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $250.00 at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.36.

Shares of SAIA opened at $241.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia has a 52-week low of $77.68 and a 52-week high of $247.60. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Saia by 16.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

