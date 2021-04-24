Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

