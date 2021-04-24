salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Raised by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 202.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $151.30 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.