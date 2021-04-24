Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SASR stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

SASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

