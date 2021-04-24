Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) shares traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89. 317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

About Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

