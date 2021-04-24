Scala Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $27.78 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded up 360.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,787,404,082 coins and its circulating supply is 9,987,404,082 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

