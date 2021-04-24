Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.55 ($8.88).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.99 ($9.40) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.64. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

