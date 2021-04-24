Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.