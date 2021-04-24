Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after acquiring an additional 654,020 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $67.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

