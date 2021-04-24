Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 342,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.61. 536,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,638. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

