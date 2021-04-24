Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$480.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bankshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$489.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$461.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$465.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$443.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$302.33 and a 52 week high of C$489.37. The stock has a market cap of C$61.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

