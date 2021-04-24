Seagate Technology plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $89.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.