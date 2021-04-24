Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. Equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.