Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Trading 100% Higher

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI) traded up 100% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

Sector 10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Sector 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.