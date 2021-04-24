Seedify.fund (SFUND) One Day Volume Hits $173,906.00

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $173,906.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00266628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.68 or 0.00997521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,364.99 or 1.00144359 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.06 or 0.00612546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

