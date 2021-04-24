Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.19

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.19 and last traded at $82.06, with a volume of 4185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.70%.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

