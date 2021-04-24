Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.01. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

