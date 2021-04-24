Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

NYSE:K opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

