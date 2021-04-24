Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 94,764 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after buying an additional 210,760 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.31 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

