Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 193,229 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,229 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

