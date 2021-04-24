Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 20,376 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $171,690,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $505.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

