Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 21,404 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,404 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $377.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.72 and a 200-day moving average of $357.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

