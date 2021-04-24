Serinus Energy’s (SENX) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON SENX opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of £34.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. Serinus Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

