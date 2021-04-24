Serinus Energy’s (SENX) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON SENX opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of £34.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. Serinus Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit