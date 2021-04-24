Serinus Energy’s (SENX) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON SENX opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of £34.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. Serinus Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About Serinus Energy
