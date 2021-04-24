Serum (SRM) Trading Down 24.7% This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.19 or 0.00010493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $259.33 million and $191.04 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00065126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00091412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00653612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.35 or 0.07674181 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

