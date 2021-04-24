ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW opened at $552.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.70 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.57, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.