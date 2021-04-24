Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $566.89

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 566.89 ($7.41) and traded as high as GBX 632 ($8.26). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 628 ($8.20), with a volume of 316,041 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 582.57 ($7.61).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 639.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 566.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.76.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Ruth Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

